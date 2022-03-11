SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $758.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.15.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 87,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.