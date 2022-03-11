Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,601,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $544,220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,704,768 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

