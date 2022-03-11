Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 7.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Novartis stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.
Novartis Profile (Get Rating)
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novartis (NVS)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.