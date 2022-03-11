Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 7.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

