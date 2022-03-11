Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Decreased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

