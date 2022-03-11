Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Holdings Cut by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 64,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:OUNZ opened at $19.41 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)
