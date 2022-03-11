Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.36. Approximately 15,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 483,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,292,000 after buying an additional 102,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prothena by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after buying an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Prothena by 12.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

