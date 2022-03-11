ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Down 7.3%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) fell 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.85 and last traded at $41.95. 45,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,243,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.