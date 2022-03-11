D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) were up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 29,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 981,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.22.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.
