Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $473.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.36 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $487.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

