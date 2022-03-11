ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,681 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
AT&T stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
