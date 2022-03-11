NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 576.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NewAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewAge by 30.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 536,872 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

