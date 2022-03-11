NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.03). NewAge reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NewAge.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of NewAge stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19. NewAge has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
NewAge Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewAge (NBEV)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.