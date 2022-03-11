ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 3,822 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.66 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

