Analysts Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT at $15.25

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.