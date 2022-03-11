Analysts Set Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT at $15.25

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.