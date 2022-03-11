Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $47.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $626.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.85.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

