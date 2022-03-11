Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Drops By 92.0%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the February 13th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 849,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $11.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

