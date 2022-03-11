Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 1,180.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BZLFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,935 ($38.46) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.45) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,019.50.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $36.80 on Friday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

