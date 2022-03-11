Citadel Achieves Market Cap of $4,382.72 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 49% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $4,382.72 and $51.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 52% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

