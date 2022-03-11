Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) EVP Robert F. Buesinger Sells 2,730 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WLK stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

