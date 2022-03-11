Strong Price Hits $172.08 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $172.08 or 0.00430412 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $23.79 million and $5.20 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000152 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.76 or 0.06642781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,024.49 or 1.00112121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

