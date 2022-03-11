AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 100 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,867.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,951.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,839.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,246.56 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after buying an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

