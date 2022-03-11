Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards Buys 22,900 Shares of Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CPS opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3,081.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

