Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 9,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of COLD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.85.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,497,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,910,000.
About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.