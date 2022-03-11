Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Insider Thomas C. Novosel Sells 9,000 Shares

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COLD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.40, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,497,000 after purchasing an additional 998,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $263,910,000.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

