MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CEO Timothy R. Wright Sells 45,611 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $546.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 3,311,566 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

