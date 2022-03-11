Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 10,486 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Jill Putman sold 10,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $349,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40.

JAMF opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

