Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CFO Jill Putman Sells 10,486 Shares

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) CFO Jill Putman sold 10,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $349,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Jill Putman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Jill Putman sold 1,300 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $43,030.00.
- On Friday, March 4th, Jill Putman sold 7,914 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $261,953.40.
JAMF opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $110,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,079 shares during the period.
A number of research firms recently commented on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.
Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
