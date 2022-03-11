Diversified Trust Co Invests $290,000 in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.06 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

