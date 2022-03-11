GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Gap Up to $5.28

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.70. GreenTree Hospitality Group shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.