Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $1,333,572.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,746 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,977. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

