Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Sells $43,356.03 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $43,356.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ADV stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $13.22.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advantage Solutions (ADV)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.