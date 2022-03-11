Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Insider Sells $43,356.03 in Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) insider Jill L. Griffin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $43,356.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ADV stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.50. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $13.22.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 21.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

