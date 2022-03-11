Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.05

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 26902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)
