Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.05

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.05 and last traded at C$5.87, with a volume of 26902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.43.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

