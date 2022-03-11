State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.88 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $235,950 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $54.26 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 4.06.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

