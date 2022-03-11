Wedbush Downgrades Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $1.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of ETTX stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 9.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
