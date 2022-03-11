Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Riley Mccormack Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $26.33 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Digimarc by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

