Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Riley Mccormack Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) CEO Riley Mccormack purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $479,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $26.33 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $445.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 131.07%.
About Digimarc (Get Rating)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
