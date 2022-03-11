American International Group Inc. Sells 544 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Masonite International worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

DOOR stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $85.17 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

