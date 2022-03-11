State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,459 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $223,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

