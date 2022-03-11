Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.48 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

