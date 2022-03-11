Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells $2,591,066.48 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $2,591,066.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
