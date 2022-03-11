Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells $2,591,066.48 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 25,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $2,591,066.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

