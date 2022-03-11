The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $385.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.78 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

