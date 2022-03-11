Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FHI opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

