Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Down 96.2% in February

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SKHHY opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $34.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2679 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.
About Sonic Healthcare
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
