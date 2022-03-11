Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SPSAF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $200.00.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their target price on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($243.48) to €228.00 ($247.83) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sopra Steria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopra Steria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.