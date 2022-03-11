Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
SPSAF opened at $200.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. Sopra Steria Group has a one year low of $200.00 and a one year high of $200.00.
Separately, Societe Generale increased their target price on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($243.48) to €228.00 ($247.83) in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, systems integration, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.
