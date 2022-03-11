Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Get Alico alerts:

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Alico has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $264.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alico by 829.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 77,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $1,343,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alico in the third quarter worth about $820,000. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alico (ALCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.