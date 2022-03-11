Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the February 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 110 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

