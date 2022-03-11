Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SNSE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.13. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, Director James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc purchased 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

