Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.95 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,013,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

