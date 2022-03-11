Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.
TSE:ET opened at C$14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.46.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$107.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
About Evertz Technologies (Get Rating)
Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
