Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

TSE:ET opened at C$14.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$12.25 and a 52 week high of C$15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.46.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$107.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

