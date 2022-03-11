Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kadant to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. Kadant has a 52 week low of $163.17 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Kadant by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kadant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.