Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,548,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

