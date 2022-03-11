Mizuho Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $685.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.69% from the stock’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $438.95 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $416.81 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.60 and a 200-day moving average of $584.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $207.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

