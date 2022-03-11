Robert W. Baird Cuts Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target to $20.00

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.98% from the company’s previous close.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. Duluth has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

