Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $151.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.74 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.64. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $988,538.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,383 shares of company stock worth $62,303,976. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.